NESCONSET, NY – When soldiers stationed overseas bond with the dogs they find they can’t bear the thought of leaving them behind. U.S. soldiers stationed in the Middle East found two families of dogs, which included six puppies. They nursed them to health, bonded with them, and couldn’t imagine leaving them there most likely to die, when they deploy back to America. Paws of War successfully rescued the dogs back to the U.S., and now need help getting the dogs to their forever homes with the soldiers who saved them across the U.S.