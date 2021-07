(The Center Square) – Gov. Andy Beshear has called for a full review of Kentucky State University’s finances after the Frankfort-based institution’s president resigned. In an executive order signed Tuesday, the governor requested the state’s Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to assess the university’s fiscal viability and provide him a report with recommendations regarding appropriations for the upcoming budget. He also ordered school officials to provide the Council with any records its staff needs as part of the review.