Thelma Cook, 97, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was born in Butler, on December 16, 1923, to the late Vincent and Margaret (Fisher) Laughlin. Thelma was a life member of the Maqueda Chapter # 421 of the Order of Eastern Star as the Worthy Matron and the chapter secretary for 16 years. She enjoyed reading, Bible studies, puzzles, crosswords, and board games. Thelma thoroughly enjoyed secretarial work, having first been employed at her father’s business, V.J. Laughlin Electrical, Honse Furniture, and also at St. Andrews and Summit U.P. churches. Above all else, she took pride in her home and her grandchildren. Thelma was the mother of Thomas V. (Ruth Ann) Cook of Butler, Mary Beth Cook of Eatonton GA, and Eileen (Jared) Kile of Senoia, GA; grandmother of Zachary (Tawnie) Kile, Emma (Matt) Wien, Noah (Natalie) Kile, and Claire Kile. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Landyn, Sadie, and Jemma. Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved husband James, whom she married in 1947. A prayer service for her family and friends will be held in the chapel of Butler County Memorial Park at 1 PM on Friday, July 16th through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit Presbyterian Church.