Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, PA

Thelma Cook

butlerradio.com
 17 days ago

Thelma Cook, 97, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was born in Butler, on December 16, 1923, to the late Vincent and Margaret (Fisher) Laughlin. Thelma was a life member of the Maqueda Chapter # 421 of the Order of Eastern Star as the Worthy Matron and the chapter secretary for 16 years. She enjoyed reading, Bible studies, puzzles, crosswords, and board games. Thelma thoroughly enjoyed secretarial work, having first been employed at her father’s business, V.J. Laughlin Electrical, Honse Furniture, and also at St. Andrews and Summit U.P. churches. Above all else, she took pride in her home and her grandchildren. Thelma was the mother of Thomas V. (Ruth Ann) Cook of Butler, Mary Beth Cook of Eatonton GA, and Eileen (Jared) Kile of Senoia, GA; grandmother of Zachary (Tawnie) Kile, Emma (Matt) Wien, Noah (Natalie) Kile, and Claire Kile. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Landyn, Sadie, and Jemma. Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved husband James, whom she married in 1947. A prayer service for her family and friends will be held in the chapel of Butler County Memorial Park at 1 PM on Friday, July 16th through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit Presbyterian Church.

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Butler, PA
County
Butler County, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#The Order Of Eastern Star#The Worthy Matron#V J Laughlin Electrical#Honse Furniture#Summit U P#Ga#Spencer#Home Cremation Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Michael T. LuongoCovid vaccine mandate for federal employees and office workers is what the doctor ordered

I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw that governments and major workplaces like Google and Facebook had started to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal workers will be required to get them or face regular testing, following in the footsteps of employee mandates imposed by New York City, where I live, and California. Both were coronavirus epicenters in which tens of thousands were killed. Among them was my uncle, who shared my name and died of the virus in January, mere days before he qualified for a lifesaving vaccine as a senior.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy