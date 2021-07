Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is pleased to announce the return of the Baker Hunt Artists’ Show. The show will feature artwork created by Baker Hunt students and is a way for students to showcase the skills they have learned studying under the center’s renowned instructors. The community is invited to attend the art show on Sunday, August 22 from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to wander through the historic Baker Hunt campus, enjoy refreshments, and view the artwork.