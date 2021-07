Netflix romcom queen Christina Milian is finally back with another movie, and Resort to Love (which debuts on July 29) looks like a total delight. Milian stars in the fun flick as Erica, an aspiring pop singer who lands a resident gig at a luxurious island resort in East Africa, not realizing that her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah) is planning his wedding there. And though she doesn't appear in the film, there's another big name attached to the film as well: Alicia Keys. Keys served as a producer for Resort to Love, and believe it or not, this isn't the first time she's produced a major film for Netflix.