Don't Know What to Do With Your Foam Roller? Try This Video — It Feels So Good on Your Hips!
Have a foam roller sitting around, but no idea how to really use it? Pilates instructor, 200-hour yoga teacher, and NASM-certified trainer Alexa Idama of @lowimpactfit shared these moves you can do to release your spine and hips. You can use any roller you have, but she uses this soft one that's 36 inches long and six inches in diameter. For some of these moves, she also used a large foam massage ball (bigger than a lacrosse ball), to really target tight areas.www.popsugar.com
