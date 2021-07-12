What's Going On With The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie? An Investigation

Ever since The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were spotted dining at the same restaurant last month, the romance rumors have been swirling. But are there actually sparks flying between the two, or is it just a case of two friends/colleagues simply hanging out? Currently, it's looking a lot like the latter. According to Page Six, The Weeknd is focused on furthering his acting career after appearing in 2019's Uncut Gems and on the heels of his new HBO series, The Idol, so who better to get advice from than Angelina, right? If you're still not convinced, let's assess the evidence ahead, shall we?