6 Face Oils That Pair Perfectly With Your Facial Roller

Collage by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine. There’s a certain decadence to using body oil. Lotion, you merely rub in. But an oil? You massage, you luxuriate in the application, and then you glow. All body oils help lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration and supple, soft skin. But some of our favorites have added benefits, from their ability to impart an intoxicating, long-lasting perfume to sun protection, ingrown hair prevention or scar healing. No matter what your skin concern is, there is a body oil out there for you. Here, our breakdown of the best on the market right now: