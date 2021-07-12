Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former NFL player challenging Boozman in Arkansas GOP primary

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpEdj_0aucdsK200

A former NFL player has announced that he’s challenging Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) in the state’s GOP primary.

Jake Bequette, who played football at the University of Arkansas, went on to win a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and then joined the Army, made the announcement Monday.

"As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront,” Bequette says in his announcement video. “Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate.”

Bequette also uses his ad to take shots at what he calls the “radical socialists” taking over the Democratic Party, making the allegation while images of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) flash on the screen.

“What’s happening in Washington these days is a disgrace. Democrats have been taken over by radical socialists, and too many Republicans just go along to get along,” Bequette said. The former Razorback defensive lineman also cited abortion and immigration issues in the video.

Bequette joins a crowded primary of candidates seeking to challenge Boozman, who was elected in 2010 and reelected in 2016.

Boozman, also a University of Arkansas graduate, has been endorsed by former President Trump and has received support from fellow Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R) and former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), according to The Associated Press.

Bequette, who appeared in eight NFL games, told the newswire that it's time for a change in Washington, referring to Boozman’s long tenure as a lawmaker.

“He’s been in Washington for over 20 years. He’s going on his third decade in Washington, in the swamp,” Bequette said. “I just think it’s time for a change, it’s time for someone new."

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

287K+
Followers
30K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Jake Bequette
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Boozman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#England#American Football#Gop#The New England Patriots#Senate#The Democratic Party#Democrats#Republicans#White House#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Army
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Trump's GOP clout on the line next week in Ohio primary showdown

A new TV ad running in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District spotlights that "Mike Carey stood with President Trump when he took on the political establishment." The spot, by the former president’s Make America Great Again Action super PAC emphasizes that "now President Trump is standing with him." Carey, a longtime...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
Baxter County, ARPress Argus-Courier

U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette speaks to Baxter County Republicans

Jake Bequette, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, was in Mountain Home to speak to the Baxter County Republican Committee Tuesday. He is one of three Republicans, including former gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan and pastor Heath Loftis, seeking to defeat Arkansas Sen. John Boozman in next year’s primary. "This is...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

2020 GOP candidate announces primary bid to replace Crist in Florida

Republican Amanda Makki is gunning for a primary rematch against Anna Paulina Luna in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Makki, a former lobbyist, announced Tuesday that she’ll seek the Republican nomination to replace Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who’s forgoing a reelection bid to run for Florida governor next year. Makki ran for the seat in 2020, but lost to Luna in the primary.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump getting tougher for Senate GOP to ignore

Senate Republican leaders have tried to put former President Trump in the rearview mirror, rarely mentioning his name and keeping focused instead on the Democratic agenda, but Trump’s iron grip on the party’s grassroots is making it tougher and tougher to keep ignoring him. Mainstream Republicans are getting increasingly caught...
POTUSMSNBC

How (and why) Trump hopes to 'sabotage' the infrastructure deal

The good news is, Donald Trump, preoccupied for nine months with ridiculous lies about his election defeat, is starting to focus at least some of his attention on something new. The bad news is, the former president's new interest is far from constructive. Politico reports that Trump is now trying...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

First lady leaves Walter Reed after foot procedure

First lady Jill Biden left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday evening after undergoing a procedure on her foot to remove an object she stepped on that apparently became lodged. Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement that the first lady “underwent a successful procedure on...
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Ted Cruz shows up to vote on Capitol Hill in gym clothes

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is running again, but it’s not for office this time. Journalists in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday spotted the junior senator from Texas darting through the halls of the U.S. Capitol in sneakers and gym clothes. In one image shared on Twitter, Cruz is contrasted in his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy