Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Shohei Ohtani will be starting pitcher, leadoff hitter for AL in All-Star Game

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Cash and the American League All-Star team hope that Shohei Ohtani doesn't use up too much energy in the Home Run Derby Monday evening, because he's slated to be front and center in Tuesday's All-Star Game. Ohtani will lead off for the American League in the midsummer classic, and...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starting Pitcher#The Los Angeles Angels#Era#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Shohei Ohtani gear sales surge with exclusive memorabilia deal

Add another title to Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani’s resume: Fanatics exclusive athlete. On Tuesday, Fanatics announced they signed Ohtani to a multiyear deal, in which the memorabilia company will be the exclusive distributor of his autographs, collectables and memorabilia – although that does not include baseball cards.
MLBParis Post-Intelligencer

Guerrero steals spotlight in AL’s All-Star game win

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start in this All-Star Game. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter. Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles Angels, got a save -- with his glove. He made a sliding catch in left field on Kris Bryant’s tricky liner with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning. So even with the teams decked out in new uniforms that social media deemed a strikeout instead of a home run, it was a familiar result. Mike Zunino also connected for the AL as it improved to 46-43-2 overall in the series. Guerrero, at 22, became the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history. J.T. Realmuto homered for the National League on a milehigh night at Coors, baseball’s ultimate launching pad. A 27-year-old right-hander in his fourth big league season, Ohtani has dazzled. He leads the major leagues with 33 homers and is 4-1 in 13 starts as a pitcher, a two-way performance not seen since Babe Ruth in 1919 and ‘20.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani MLB All-Star Game Jersey Receiving Bids for over $100K at Auction

An MLB All-Star Game jersey autographed by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has a top bid over $110,000 with five days left in the auction. The MLB Auction listings, which run through Wednesday night, show Ohtani's jersey at $111,050. The second-highest bid was for San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s jersey, which was at $3,630 as of Friday afternoon.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes first start of second half vs. A's

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani will make his first start of the second half at the same site as the first start of his Major League Baseball career when he gets the ball for the visiting Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
Baseballchatsports.com

Game #96: Cole Irvin outlasts Shohei Ohtani, A’s win 4-1

On an evening in which Shohei Ohtani started on the mound as his team’s pitcher and tossed six scoreless innings, while also batting second in their lineup and ripping a double to the wall, the show was stolen by Cole Irvin. The Oakland A’s lefty out-dueled his All-Star counterpart, tossing...
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reusse: Enjoy the phenomenon that is Shohei Ohtani

The shows that feature limited numbers of people arguing and drawing delicious salaries on ESPN, FS1 and other national outlets have this, and only this, to say about baseball:. The major leagues do a very poor job of promoting their best players. This weekly conversation usually takes place on a...
Los Angeles, CAchatsports.com

Could RB Cam Akers become the Shohei Ohtani of the LA Rams?

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Just in case you’ve been asleep like Rip Van Winkle, there’s this baseball player in Los Angeles (not the Dodgers, the other guys) named Shohei Ohtani who plays for the Angels who’s just flat out killing it – with his stick, and from the mound.
ouresquina.com

Shohei Ohtani battles burning out and Stephen A. Smith

Yes, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani does it all. He hits at an elite level, pitches at an elite level, and has turned into a worldwide phenomenon. BUT is it possible that he’s doing too much?. This week, Ohtani participated in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, was the starting...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Blasts 34th homer of season

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks Sunday against Seattle. Ohtani crushed a Paul Sewald offering to right-center in the ninth inning for his major-league leading 34th home run of the year, and his ninth in the last 15 games. He's now slashing .277/.363/.688 in 358 plate appearances this season, adding 74 RBI and 12 stolen bases (16 attempts). Ohtani is tentatively slated to make a pair of road starts on mound next week, facing Oakland on Monday and Minnesota on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy