Governor DeSantis announces more than $30 million to improve infrastructure, community redevelopment and job creation in small and rural Florida communities
PERRY, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI) have awarded several grants totaling more than $30 million to improve infrastructure, community redevelopment and job creation in small and rural Florida communities. $29 million was awarded through the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, $1.2 million through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) grant program, $280,000 through the Competitive Florida Partnership grant program and $198,500 through the Rural Expansion Toolkit initiative.chipleybugle.com
