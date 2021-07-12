Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Governor DeSantis announces more than $30 million to improve infrastructure, community redevelopment and job creation in small and rural Florida communities

By editor
Chipley Bugle
 17 days ago

PERRY, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI) have awarded several grants totaling more than $30 million to improve infrastructure, community redevelopment and job creation in small and rural Florida communities. $29 million was awarded through the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, $1.2 million through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) grant program, $280,000 through the Competitive Florida Partnership grant program and $198,500 through the Rural Expansion Toolkit initiative.

chipleybugle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callaway, FL
City
Alachua, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Alford, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
City
Inglis, FL
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
City
Indiantown, FL
City
Bristol, FL
City
Valparaiso, FL
City
Florida City, FL
City
Apopka, FL
City
Bunnell, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Florida Water#Southwest Florida#Perry#Enterprise Florida Inc#Efi#Cpta#Floridians#Commerce#President Ceo Of#Enterprise Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated. Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy