Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Harry Kane says abusers are "not England fans" in defiant defence of "courageous" teammates

By Samuel Meade
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago

Harry Kane has leapt to the defence of his England team-mates in the wake of vile racist abuse online.

The Three Lions fell just short in their attempts to win Euro 2020 after Italy won a penalty shootout at Wembley.

Bukayo Saka saw his all important fifth penalty saved by Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Before that Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missed their efforts and the trio were subjected to racist abuse after the final.

English football has made efforts to combat racism during the season and the Three Lions made a point of taking the knee throughout the Euros as a show of defiance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaiNN_0aucdeD600
Harry Kane leapt to the defence of his England team-mates amid a torrent of racist abuse

Now Kane, who dons the captain's armband, has come out and praised his compatriots for stepping up in a pressure situation.

The Tottenham striker also made it clear that those who targeted them are not the type of fans they want supporting them.

He said: "Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night.

"If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an @England fan and we don’t want you."

Gareth Southgate also challenged the racists and called on the country to remain united following the Euros.

"It's just not what we stand for," said Southgate.

"We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

"We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.

"It's my decision who takes the penalties, it's not a case of players not volunteering or more experienced players backing out."

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the abuse and said "it will not be tolerated".

Twitter were forced to deleted over 1000 tweets that were directed at England stars.

They have made it clear, amid calls for them to take a stronger stance, that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

A spokesperson told Sky Sports: “The abhorrent racist abuse directed at England players last night has absolutely no place on Twitter.

"In the past 24 hours through a combination of machine learning-based automation and human review we have swiftly removed over 1000 tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts for violating our rules, the vast majority of which we detected ourselves proactively using technology.

"We will continue to take action when we identify any tweets or accounts that violate our policies.

"We are proactively engaged and continue to collaborate with our partners across the football community to identify ways to tackle this issue collectively and will continue to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour both online and offline."

Comments / 1

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

378K+
Followers
78K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Uk#Azzurri#England#The Metropolitan Police#Sky Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Tottenham manager Nuno affirms Harry Kane is 'our player'

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane may want out of Tottenham but new manager Nuno Espirito Santo sent a bold message Friday: “Harry is our player.”. The England captain has indicated he wants a change of scenery after Tottenham's seventh-place finish in the Premier League left it out of the Champions League, but Nuno said he expects the striker to return.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Will Harry Kane REFUSE to train with Tottenham? England team-mates 'believe he might not join up with squad in bid to force through Manchester City move' if chairman Daniel Levy stands firm and denies him a transfer

Several members of the England squad think Harry Kane will refuse to attend Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season training in a bid to force a move to Manchester City. Nuno Espirito Santo has tried to shut down talks of Kane quitting Tottenham this summer - insisting during his first press conference as their new boss that the club could 'count' on the striker next season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer News LIVE: Nuno Espirito Santo insists Harry Kane will STAY

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season following the conclusion of Euro 2020. The future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane will likely take centre stage until the window closes at 11pm BST on August 31, but there are still plenty of futures at other Premier League sides and across the continent to be sorted out.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

England team-mates 'believe Harry Kane might refuse to join up with Tottenham squad for pre-season

Several members of the England squad think Harry Kane will refuse to attend Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season training in a bid to force a move to Manchester City. Nuno Espirito Santo has tried to shut down talks of Kane quitting Tottenham this summer - insisting during his first press conference as Spurs manager that the club could 'count' on the striker next season.
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane may refuse to train to force Spurs into transfer

Harry Kane’s England teammates are said to believe that he could refuse to return to training following his post-Euro 2020 holiday in an attempt to force a high profile transfer to Manchester City before the end of summer. Frustrated by a lack of trophies or competitiveness at the elite level,...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Nuno Espirito Santo offers update on Harry Kane’s Spurs future

Nuno Espirito Santo has offered an update on Harry Kane’s Spurs future, amid constant speculation linking him with a move away from the club. During an interview with Gary Neville in May, Kane seemed to be hinting that he wanted a move away from Spurs, with Manchester City seemingly the most likely destination for England’s captain.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Maguire is STILL England's most expensive player, with Jack Grealish thinking twice about £100m Man City move, Spurs holding firm on Harry Kane and Chelsea balking at Declan Rice's fee... so, will any of the Euros heroes overtake him this summer?

In a summer where Harry Kane wants to move to greener pastures and Manchester United finally put their hands in their pockets to land Jadon Sancho, you'd have thought Harry Maguire's £80m record would've been blown out of the water by now. Especially when there is also interest in Jack...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane 'set to join Manchester City in £160m deal this summer after Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy granted him permission to move to Premier League rival... with England captain set to sign £400,000-per-week deal at Etihad Stadium'

Harry Kane is set to get his wish and leave Tottenham in a Premier League-record £160million transfer to Manchester City this summer, according to reports. Kane informed Spurs of his desire to leave north London this summer in search of trophies earlier this summer, with Premier League champions City his preferred destination.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

We need to talk about that Harry Kane story in the Sun

We need to talk about Harry Kane. You’ve probably all seen by now the story reported in The Sun that makes the bold claim that Kane will be allowed to depart Tottenham Hotspur for Manchester City. The report, which I’m not going to link to in order to save you from having to surf to that horrible website, claims that Daniel Levy has sanctioned a £160m Premier League record transfer to the defending champions, and that also includes weekly wages of £400k/week, nearly double what Kane is making now.

Comments / 1

Community Policy