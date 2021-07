Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson’s government to match Wales by bringing forward the date on which fully-vaccinated people in England can avoid isolation.Wales’s Labour first minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed 7 August as the day when double jabbed adults can escape isolation if they come into contact with a Covid cases.Scotland is also expected to remove the need for fully-vaccinated people to isolate on 9 August, but Mr Johnson has insisted England remained “nailed on” to wait until August 16.Sir Keir said bringing forward by nine days the exemption for the fully vaccinated from having to...