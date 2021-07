The FTSE 100 ended the week 4.72 points higher, closing at 7,032.30 on Friday. Cineworld on Friday said it had secured $200m of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from a group of existing lenders, as the cinema chain owner looked to take advantage of pent-up demand after the lifting of Covid restrictions. The company has also agreed covenant amendments on certain of its existing debt facilities, including reducing the minimum liquidity requirement and relaxing limitations on the use of cash.