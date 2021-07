Is it already time to go back to school? I was strolling through Target and the area that is normally reserved for patio and backyard enhancements was all back-to-school supplies. The crazy part is that it was packed full of parents getting their kids whatever they could. I have no need for back-to-school supplies but I do love a nice set of pens. So I strolled through and at first, I thought it was just me that thought the prices had skyrocketed. However, I always think prices are much higher than they should be unless if I'm paying for food at a restaurant of course.