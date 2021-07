The 2021 MLB draft just ended a couple weeks ago, but draft scouting season never stops. It would typically start right after the draft in early June, but this year some of it started on the normal schedule, now a month before the July draft, while other events were moved back. Cary, NC is playing host to key events that have many top prospects in one location (2021 MLB Draft Combine, Collegiate USA vs. Olympic USA, MLB's Prospect Development Pipeline tournament/showcase) while others are playing in the Cape Cod League or other college summer leagues.