Texas State

Thanks, Homesteader Days, for a Great Event

By Mark Wilson
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm glad that I remembered to snap a selfie of me, Johnny V, and Michael Foth. We have worked to get together for a few years but we've never gotten the gang together because of the different hours that everybody works. Friday night was a nice surprise. And the weather really could have not been better.

Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

