For NL all-star starter Max Scherzer, there’s pride in durability — and adaptability
DENVER — As Max Scherzer sat next to Shohei Ohtani on a stage at Coors Field on Monday afternoon, having just been named the National League’s starter for the MLB All-Star Game for the third time in the past four such exhibitions, no one was surprised to see the Washington Nationals’ ace there. Before he was named to the NL squad as a replacement, the biggest surprise among the initial roster selection was Scherzer’s absence.www.washingtonpost.com
