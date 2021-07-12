Cancel
Vale says value of Samarco settlement not open to renegotiation

By Reuters
mining.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday in a securities filing that the compensation value for “not repairable damage” stemming from a dam collapse in 2015 has already been set and is not subject to renegotiation. The statement comes in response to a Reuters story published on Friday...

www.mining.com

Industrymining.com

Glencore ups expectations for FY trading, lowers nickel, coal

Glencore on Friday raised expectations for its trading division following improved market conditions and a surge in commodity prices, but lowered full-year guidance for nickel and coal, citing output disruptions. The figures are a foretaste of first-half financial results set for Aug. 5. Peers Anglo American and Rio Tinto have...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Vale revises down year-end iron ore output

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Vale SA flagged potential production setbacks on Thursday amid temporary issues at multiple iron ore mines, but executives said the Brazilian miner was still on track to ramp up output in the second half of the year. In a presentation released on Thursday morning, the world’s...
Industrymining.com

Vale’s second-quarter buoyed by iron ore prices, hit by provisions

Vale presented mixed quarterly figures on Wednesday, helped by higher metal prices and strong sales but held back by rising freight costs and provisions related to the company’s coal business. In a securities filing, Vale reported a second-quarter net income of $7.586 billion, up over 600% from the same period...
mining.com

Gupta pays $25 million to end long-running spat with Rio Tinto

Sanjeev Gupta has paid $25 million to Rio Tinto Group to settle a long-running dispute over the final payment for an aluminum smelter he bought from the mining giant in 2018. The deal was disclosed in the financial accounts of one of Gupta’s holding companies for the smelter, which stated that a settlement agreement had been signed to close all claims and counterclaims between the two sides on payment of $25 million by the unit that operates the plant. The payment took place on April 30, according to the accounts.
Worldmining.com

Water crisis threatens iron transport on key Brazil river

Drought is making one of Brazil’s most important river systems unnavigable, making it more challenging and costly for the commodities powerhouse to get grains and iron ore out to global markets. The Parana River Basin in central Brazil is experiencing its worst water crisis in 91 years, according to the...
Industrymining.com

Brazil prosecutors target final Samarco dam settlement this year

A final settlement between Brazilian authorities and the Samarco iron-ore venture can be reached this year, bringing legal certainty to owners Vale and BHP six years after a devastating tailings dam collapse. That’s according to federal prosecutor Carlos Bruno Ferreira da Silva, who said in an interview that the final...
Industrymining-technology.com

Brazil’s Samarco could face $19bn settlement for 2015 dam collapse

Minas Gerais governor Romeu Zema has reportedly said the definitive settlement with Samarco for the 2015 tailings dam disaster in Brazil could reach $19.06bn (R$100bn). The estimate is around four times higher than the initial settlement deal signed in 2016 by Brazil’s Samarco, owners BHP Group and Vale, and prosecutors.
Industrymining-technology.com

Creditors object to Samarco’s planned restructuring

Creditors of Samarco Mineracao SA have objected to restructuring plans set out by the bankrupt miner. Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint iron ore venture between Vale SA and BHP Group Ltd, had planned to raise $2bn in capital to exit bankruptcy protection. The company had entered bankruptcy protection...
Industrymining.com

Codelco lifts output to ease tight market

Codelco’s sales surged last quarter as the world’s biggest copper supplier ramped up production just as rebounding economies sent prices of the metal to record highs. The state-owned producer is navigating Covid-19 restrictions in Chile better than some of its private-sector rivals this year, registering an almost tenfold jump in contributions to state coffers. That’s good news for a nation seeking funding for pandemic relief and policies to counter inequalities after mass protests in late 2019.
Industrymining.com

China demand powers Fortescue shipments to record, beats annual estimate

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Thursday narrowly beat its full-year estimate for iron ore shipments after a record fourth quarter, as strong demand from top consumer China offset the impact of bad weather. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner fared better than rivals Rio Tinto and BHP, whose June quarter...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price down on China’s forecasted steel output decline

Iron ore prices fell on Thursday, pressured by the prospects of a demand slowdown for the steelmaking ingredient in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $196.06 a tonne, down 3.2% from Wednesday’s closing. The most-traded iron ore contract for...
WeatherSeattle Times

Coffee tumbles most since 2008 as Brazil frost concerns ease

Arabica coffee fell the most in more than a dozen years, paring a monthly surge as concerns eased that severe weather will further damage crops in top shipper Brazil. Frost overnight reached about 80% of south Minas Gerais, the country’s top producing region, but the impact was less than feared, according to Drew Lerner, president of World Weather. The area may get “patchy frost” Saturday and Sunday. Most sugar and citrus areas were spared the worst readings, and any impact was probably localized, Lerner said.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

From miners to Big Oil, the great commodity cash machine is back

LONDON (July 31): Just over five years ago Anglo American Plc was in deep trouble. The natural resources giant, beset by a collapse in commodity prices, scrapped its dividend and announced plans to close mines and cut thousands of workers. Amid talk of an emergency capital raise, its market value fell to less than US$3 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 8,250 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

