Vale says value of Samarco settlement not open to renegotiation

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).
Comments / 0