Vale says value of Samarco settlement not open to renegotiation

Sanjeev Gupta has paid $25 million to Rio Tinto Group to settle a long-running dispute over the final payment for an aluminum smelter he bought from the mining giant in 2018. The deal was disclosed in the financial accounts of one of Gupta’s holding companies for the smelter, which stated that a settlement agreement had been signed to close all claims and counterclaims between the two sides on payment of $25 million by the unit that operates the plant. The payment took place on April 30, according to the accounts.