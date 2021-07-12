Cancel
Montana State

Are School Boards in Montana Accessible? (Opinion)

By Paul Mushaben
 18 days ago
Local school boards around the country are now becoming hotbeds of confrontation now that the agenda for the education elites have changed. Rather than just educating your children with the skills they need to be a contributor to society, they are trending toward molding the type of individual that fits their particular political mindset. As a result, the country is fighting back. The most contentious issues seem to be critical race theory, transgender issues, social reform etc. Now the real question is, do these really belong in the schools or not? That's where your local school boards come in.

