Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARKE AND SOUTHWESTERN WILCOX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
