Freshman Sensation Kaitlyn Hatley Is Father McGivney Catholic Female Athlete of the Month
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney had a historic finish in both girls' track and field and baseball this past summer season. Freshman Kaitlyn Hatley became the first state qualifier for Griffins girls track by running a pair of personal record times in the sectional. Hatley then became McGivney's first state medalist by bettering both PRs Thursday at the Class 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium in Charleston. Kaitlyn Hatley is the Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com
