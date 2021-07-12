Freshman Sensation Kaitlyn Hatley Is Father McGivney Catholic Female Athlete of the Month

ALTON - The Pollock family is on top of the world this week, after Kayleigh Pollock, 11, an incoming St. Mary’s Catholic School sixth-grader, placed ninth last weekend in the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships in Akron, Ohio. Kayleigh was so excited to place in the top nine with her soapbox derby car and told her mom she “couldn’t believe it.” “I did it,” she said of achieving her goal of a top placing in world soap box competition. Answer Continue Reading