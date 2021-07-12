Cancel
Glen Carbon, IL

Freshman Sensation Kaitlyn Hatley Is Father McGivney Catholic Female Athlete of the Month

RiverBender.com
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney had a historic finish in both girls' track and field and baseball this past summer season. Freshman Kaitlyn Hatley became the first state qualifier for Griffins girls track by running a pair of personal record times in the sectional. Hatley then became McGivney’s first state medalist by bettering both PRs Thursday at the Class 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. Kaitlyn Hatley is the Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com Continue Reading

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

Top Nine In World: St. Mary's Catholic School Sixth-Grader Places High In All-American Soap Box Derby Race

ALTON - The Pollock family is on top of the world this week, after Kayleigh Pollock, 11, an incoming St. Mary’s Catholic School sixth-grader, placed ninth last weekend in the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships in Akron, Ohio. Kayleigh was so excited to place in the top nine with her soapbox derby car and told her mom she “couldn’t believe it.” “I did it,” she said of achieving her goal of a top placing in world soap box competition. Answer Continue Reading

