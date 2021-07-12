OPS keynote presentations headlined by Albertson’s co-chairman Jim Donald
OPS keynote presentations headlined by Albertson’s co-chairman Jim Donald. Jim Donald, Albertson’s co-chairman, will be a featured keynote presenter at the fifth annual Organic Produce Summit (OPS), joining retail industry veteran Kevin Coupe for a provocative and engaging conversation about the future of the food industry, and the role organics will play for consumers and the retail community.vegetablegrowersnews.com
