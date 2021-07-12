Monday Round-Up: Russell Wilson, Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner Listed Among Best NFL Players At Their Positions

Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks of his generation—he is one of four passers in the history of the sport to have a career quarterback rating over 100. He has won a Super Bowl and has made the playoffs in all but one season since being drafted by Seattle in 2012. He is also living quite a good life. For instance, like a lot of people, Wilson watched the European soccer championships that ended Sunday, but Wilson watched while traveling through Italy on a vacation with his wife, Ciara. Wilson called me on Tuesday from the set of a Bose commercial shoot in Dallas for a quick chat about his summer, the 2021 Seahawks, and his favorite TV show of the moment.