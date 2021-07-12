Monday Round-Up: Russell Wilson, Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner Listed Among Best NFL Players At Their Positions
Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Monday, July 12 – for your Seattle Seahawks. ESPN: Three Seahawks Are Top 10 Players At Their Position. Last season, seven Seahawks were named to the Pro Bowl roster -- tied with the Chiefs, Packers and Ravens for most in the NFL. Seattle's roster is filled with high-end talent, including longtime franchise pillars Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, as well as 2020 newcomer Jamal Adams.www.seahawks.com
