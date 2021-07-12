Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Your flu shot may protect against severe COVID, study finds — but it’s not clear why

By Katie Camero
Lexington Herald-Leader
 17 days ago

Getting a flu shot may come with an added benefit: protection against severe coronavirus infection. That’s the conclusion researchers made from a review of nearly 75 million COVID-19 patient records from around the globe, which found those who received a flu vaccine up to six months before getting infected were less likely to have a stroke, experience sepsis or develop blood clots caused by the disease.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Flu Shots#Influenza Pandemic#Covid#Icu#University Of Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Women's HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Wellness Wednesday: Why pregnant women should get COVID vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11% of pregnant women in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Intermountain Healthcare’s Dr. Helen Feltovich, a maternal-fetal medicine physician says that number should be much higher due to emerging data showing that pregnant women who contract COVID-19 are at a higher risk for pre-term birth and miscarriage.
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

Common cholesterol drug may reduce COVID-19 severity, study finds

Coronavirus patients taking statins prior to hospitalization substantially reduced their odds of in-hospital death and severe COVID-19, researchers found, confirming earlier findings. Statin drugs are frequently used to lower blood cholesterol levels and prevent cardiovascular disease. A team of scientists from University of California San Diego School of Medicine published...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Here's How to Best Avoid COVID

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is upending our summer, as the CDC just announced even vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors, when in communities with high transmissibility. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Morning Joe to sound the alarm, and shared what you can do to stay safe, and keep any unvaccinated kids safe. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Nasal-Spray Combined Vaccine for Covid and Flu Shows Protection

Clinical-stage biotechnology company, Vivaldi Biosciences, announced positive preclinical data supporting further development of Delta-19, its combination vaccine for protection against COVID-19 and all strains of influenza. SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is expected to become endemic and adopt a seasonal pattern, much like influenza. Delta-19 is designed to address the dual disease threats of Covid-19 and influenza with a superior approach for greater protection against both diseases.
CancerFuturity

Why your second shot COVID vaccine really matters

The second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine induces a powerful boost to a part of the immune system that provides broad antiviral protection, according to a study. The finding strongly supports the view that the second shot should not be skipped. “Despite their outstanding efficacy, little is known about how...
Public HealthLexington Herald-Leader

Face masks recommended for those vaccinated against COVID — in these cases, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its face mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing that the agency now recommends that, in areas with “substantial and high transmission” of the virus, fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools, to help prevent the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: There's no evidence that COVID vaccine affects fertility

DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend is not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 because she thinks the vaccines could cause permanent fertility issues. Would you please comment on this? -- M.S. ANSWER: I can understand why a woman would be concerned about losing fertility. However, this is just not a concern that...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot offers weaker protection among elderly - study

(Reuters) - Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine was less effective in offering protection against the disease among the elderly, according to the results of a Hungarian study. The study of 450 participants who had received two doses of the vaccine showed measurable antibody levels were present in about 90% of people under the age of 50, but the protection reduced as age increased.

Comments / 0

Community Policy