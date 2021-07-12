Oilers News: Duncan Keith is reportedly on the move to Edmonton

With the 22nd overall pick, the Edmonton Oilers selected offensive forward, Xavier Bourgault, from the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL. After approaching this draft with not much of an idea who the Edmonton Oilers would take with their first round pick, we finally got our answer after Ken Holland moved back a couple of spots before eventually grabbing Xavier Bourgault with the 22nd overall selection. Bourgault, a 6’0″ right shot centreman from L’Islet, QC, was clearly a guy that Ken Holland and his staff coveted because they made a move down in the order to grab him. Known as a finisher in the QMJHL, Bourgault is projected by some to be a two-way second-line centreman at the NHL level, which would be an amazing addition to this team’s depth chart if things work out the way we hope.