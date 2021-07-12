Oilers News: Duncan Keith is reportedly on the move to Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers have added a three-time Stanley Cup Champion to their roster. Duncan Keith of the Blackhawks is on the move to Edmonton. The Edmonton Oilers added Duncan Keith to their roster earlier today. This trade has been talked about a lot the past few weeks, but now it seems to be over. While I am sure a lot of fans are upset, and rightfully so, that Chicago did not retain any salary, I think this can still work out for the Oilers.oilonwhyte.com
