Burke County mugshots

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of May 23-29: » Bruce Allen Hanna, 62, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one felony count each of possession of Schedule I controlled substances, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and trafficking drugs or controlled substances by possession. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.