Lucara Diamond locks in $220 million loan for Karowe expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 393.5 carat top white Type IIa gem quality diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached). The diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. During the same production month a 156.2 carat top white gem quality diamond was also recovered from processing of M/PK(S) material. The 393 carat diamond is the 7th diamond greater than 300 carats to be recovered at Karowe year to date and the third gem quality +300 carat produced from the M/PK(S) unit in 2021, along with the 341 carat (January 14, 2021) and 378 carat (January 26, 2021) top white gems recovered in January of this year. View PDF version.
Comments / 0