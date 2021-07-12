Cancel
Lucara Diamond locks in $220 million loan for Karowe expansion

By Cecilia Jamasmie
mining.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s Lucara Diamond (TSX: LUC) has signed a loan for $200 million, which will help it fund a five-year, $514 million underground expansion of its Karowe mine in Botswana. The fully financed expansion will extend Karowe’s diamond mine life to at least 2040. Chief executive Eira Thomas said the now...

