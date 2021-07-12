Lucara Diamond locks in $220 million loan for Karowe expansion

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. GlaxoSmithKline PLC - Brentford, England-based pharmaceutical group - US Food & Drug Administration approves company's Nucala as a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Nucala, known as mepolizumab, is the first anti-IL-5 biologic to be approved for adult patients with CRSwNP in the US. GSK Chief Scientific Officer Hal Barron says: "More than 5 million people in the US suffer with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and today's approval provides these patients with the first anti-IL-5 treatment option and an alternative to surgery to help reduce symptoms of this disease. GSK is committed to exploring the role of IL-5 inhibition in eosinophil-driven diseases to help address unmet needs of patients." The approval of mepolizumab as a treatment for CRSwNP is based on data from the pivotal SYNAPSE study.