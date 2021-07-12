Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Liberal Youth Ministry Imagines a Cartoonish Fashion Future

By Steff Yotka
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are about 19 thousand Swarovski crystals on Liberal Youth Ministry’s shredded-up sweatsuit. Radiant pockets of sparkle peek out from rose-colored jersey at the knees and torso, each crystal hand-affixed at the brand’s atelier in Guadalajara, Mexico. Recommended styling is to pair the set with the brand’s crystal-covered knit balaclava and turquoise hood, your entire body swathed in cozy sparkle, looking like a disco ball after a night spinning out.

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

