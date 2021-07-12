Liberal Youth Ministry Imagines a Cartoonish Fashion Future
There are about 19 thousand Swarovski crystals on Liberal Youth Ministry’s shredded-up sweatsuit. Radiant pockets of sparkle peek out from rose-colored jersey at the knees and torso, each crystal hand-affixed at the brand’s atelier in Guadalajara, Mexico. Recommended styling is to pair the set with the brand’s crystal-covered knit balaclava and turquoise hood, your entire body swathed in cozy sparkle, looking like a disco ball after a night spinning out.www.vogue.com
