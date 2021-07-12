Cancel
Seattle Seahawks Announce Summer Fan Activities Including Registration for Seahawks Training Camp, Presented by Safeway

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTON, Wash. – Following the state's reopening and approval for outdoor sporting events to host fans in full capacity, the Seahawks announced today fan activities leading up to the regular season, including fan registration information for Seahawks Training Camp, presented by Safeway. The team also plans to hold its annual 12 Tour on July 16, as well as a special "Welcome Home Week" September 12-19, which will feature a week-long series of exciting fan events leading up to the team's regular season home opener vs. the Tennessee Titans on September 19.

