The Rays took two out of three from the Atlanta Braves. They return to St. Pete for a very quick homestand (three games against the Orioles). Meanwhile the Boston Red Sox somehow managed to lose two out of three from a Yankees team that looks like the weak side of a split squad Spring Training game. The good news: Rays are just .5 games out of first. The bad news: The Red Sox had a chance to bury the Yankees for good, and blew it.