The time between developer betas and public betas has begun to shrink. Two days after rolling out the third iOS 15 beta to developers, iOS 15 public beta 3 is now available as well. This is a relatively substantial update, rolling back some of the controversial changes to Safari. Also, the Music widgets got a makeover, and there’s a new “Transfer or Reset iPhone” option. First of all, we should point out that all of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able to update to iOS 14,...