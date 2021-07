If you're house hunting, this blog post is for you!. We’ve all been there - the excitement of finding a house that we think might be perfect, only to find out that it needs an expensive new roof or features a less-than-ideal layout. With so many decisions to make during the home buying process, it's easy to get overwhelmed and just settle on the first decent house you see. But don't worry! We're here with some hard-earned advice from our experts who can help you decide what trade-offs are worth making when searching for your next home.