West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, was full of concern. A number of indicators: an increase in cases, 100 Delta variant cases and an increase in yellow and gold counties on the state’s map, have caused the governor’s concern. “It’s going up and it’s going up significantly. The map is filling up with colors we don’t want, more than half of our counties are out of the green. It’s not good,” he said.