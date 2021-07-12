Cancel
Oronoco, MN

Byron Man Injured in Weekend Motorcycle Crash

By Andy Brownell
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Oronoco sent a Byron man to the hospital with what were described as moderate injuries. Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 800 block of Second Avenue Northwest in Oronoco around 7 PM Saturday after a Rochester woman driving the motorcycle unexpectedly entered the cul-de-sac and was not able to turn around. A spokesman says 42-year-old Krista Lane was going around 30-35 miles per hour and apparently laid the motorcycle down on the pavement when it became clear she would not be able to stop or make the tight turn.

