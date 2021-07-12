Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Census to release redistricting numbers for Hunt County, Greenville, Texas next month

By Herald-Banner staff report
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ql8td_0aucbODA00

The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that it would release the long-awaited statistics which will help determine how Hunt County, the city of Greenville and other governmental agencies set the lines for redistricting.

The numbers will be needed to allow for the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to county commissioner and city council precincts based on population changes.

The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to provide for candidates to file for the 2022 elections.

A special session of the Texas Legislature is expected to be called to handle the task.

The U.S. Census Bureau announcement:

The U.S. Census Bureau by August 16 is set to release in-depth demographic statistics from the 2020 Census that will be used to redraw legislative voting districts.

These follow the April 26 release of the first results from the 2020 Census, which showed that the total population was 331.4 million. The first release determined each state’s share of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The August data release will provide the first look at the demographic characteristics of the nation by state, county and city (down to the census block level), including:

• Race and ethnicity

• Voting-age population

• Occupied and vacant housing units

• People living in group quarters like nursing homes, prisons, military barracks and college dorms

Comments / 0

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
74
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenville, TX
Hunt County, TX
Government
Greenville, TX
Government
County
Hunt County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#The Texas Legislature#Occupied
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Preparing to party while fighting crime

The Greenville Police Department is seeking local residents who may be interested in hosting a party in October, while learning how to fight crime in their neighborhoods. An organizational meeting for this year’s local observance of the National Night Out is scheduled at the department headquarters, 3000 Lee Street at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy