Census to release redistricting numbers for Hunt County, Greenville, Texas next month

The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that it would release the long-awaited statistics which will help determine how Hunt County, the city of Greenville and other governmental agencies set the lines for redistricting.

The numbers will be needed to allow for the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to county commissioner and city council precincts based on population changes.

The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to provide for candidates to file for the 2022 elections.

A special session of the Texas Legislature is expected to be called to handle the task.

The U.S. Census Bureau announcement:

The U.S. Census Bureau by August 16 is set to release in-depth demographic statistics from the 2020 Census that will be used to redraw legislative voting districts.

These follow the April 26 release of the first results from the 2020 Census, which showed that the total population was 331.4 million. The first release determined each state’s share of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The August data release will provide the first look at the demographic characteristics of the nation by state, county and city (down to the census block level), including:

• Race and ethnicity

• Voting-age population

• Occupied and vacant housing units

• People living in group quarters like nursing homes, prisons, military barracks and college dorms