As it turns toward EVs, Volvo spins off internal-combustion engine operations

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith buyers becoming less and less concerned with what's actually under the hood, Volvo last week agreed to spin off all of its internal-combustion engine operations. Volvo and parent company Geely will form a joint venture under the name Aurobay to oversee all future combustion engine development. Under the deal, the two automakers will transfer their respective combustion engine operations, including plants, to the joint venture.

