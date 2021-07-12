Private land closures announced due to excessive fire danger

COEUR d'ALENE — The North Idaho Timber Group, comprised of Hancock Forest Management, Molpus Woodlands Group, and Stimson Lumber Company, is temporarily suspending access to private timberlands offered through the Idaho Department of Fish and Games’ (IDFG) private land access Large Tracts Program. The Group is committed to protecting its forest resources and to public safety. The ongoing drought and hot summer temperatures have substantially increased the risk of wildfire, leading to the difficult decision to close these timberlands to public access and recreation.