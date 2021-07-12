Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coeur D'alene, ID

Private land closures announced due to excessive fire danger

Shoshone News Press
 18 days ago

COEUR d'ALENE — The North Idaho Timber Group, comprised of Hancock Forest Management, Molpus Woodlands Group, and Stimson Lumber Company, is temporarily suspending access to private timberlands offered through the Idaho Department of Fish and Games’ (IDFG) private land access Large Tracts Program. The Group is committed to protecting its forest resources and to public safety. The ongoing drought and hot summer temperatures have substantially increased the risk of wildfire, leading to the difficult decision to close these timberlands to public access and recreation.

shoshonenewspress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Coeur#Hancock Forest Management#Molpus Woodlands Group#Stimson Lumber Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy