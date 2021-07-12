Sandra Oh & Countless Other Asian American Creators’ Contributions Helped Shift Representation Onscreen

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of our favorite famous Asians in Hollywood who've made history… starting with Sandra Oh, who celebrates her 50th birthday on July 20, 2021. At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Sandra — whose star rose when she played Dr. Christina Yang on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" — was named best lead TV actress for her starring performance as Eve Polastri on the BBC's "Killing Eve." The award marked a historic moment for Asians in Hollywood — namely that Sandra, a Korean Canadian woman, became the first actress of Asian descent to win in that category in 39 years! (Yoko Shimada was the first Asian actress to do it — she took home the award in 1980 for her work in "Shogun.") "I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," Sandra said in her acceptance speech. "But right now, this moment is real." Sandra also made history that evening as she was the first Asian woman to ever host the Golden Globes. Keep reading for more…