Woman has car stolen after assault in Dairy Queen parking lot

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities responded to an assault and car-jacking that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, reported KLKN Lincoln.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department said a 20-year-old woman was sitting inside her vehicle at the Dairy Queen parking lot on South 16th Street when a man with his face covered approached her vehicle.

The victim told police that the man entered her passenger seat and assaulted her while threatening her with a gun.

After the assault, the victim told police the man stole her 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

According to reports, the victim suffered injuries that were consistent with her description of the assault.

Police are searching for the stolen vehicle and asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description that has a Nebraska license plate number WKU393.