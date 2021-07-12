Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Woman has car stolen after assault in Dairy Queen parking lot

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nXfU_0aucaU9f00
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities responded to an assault and car-jacking that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, reported KLKN Lincoln.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department said a 20-year-old woman was sitting inside her vehicle at the Dairy Queen parking lot on South 16th Street when a man with his face covered approached her vehicle.

The victim told police that the man entered her passenger seat and assaulted her while threatening her with a gun.

After the assault, the victim told police the man stole her 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

According to reports, the victim suffered injuries that were consistent with her description of the assault.

Police are searching for the stolen vehicle and asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description that has a Nebraska license plate number WKU393.

Comments / 3

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
982
Followers
651
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Queen#Police#Mcnamee Getty#Pontiac#Wku393
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Omaha, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Victims identified in Sunday's deadly crash in Omaha

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash) (OMAHA, Neb.) Omaha authorities have identified the victims of a deadly crash near 31st and Ames streets Sunday evening, KETV Omaha reported. According to the Omaha Police Department, three people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole, splitting the car in half.
Wahoo, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Three killed in Tuesday evening crash north of Wahoo

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash) (WAHOO, Neb.) Nebraska authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 77 that left three minors dead Tuesday evening, 10/11Now reported. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the accident happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 109, just north of Wahoo.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Local vape shop burglarized Monday morning

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) (LINCOLN, Neb.) Authorities are investigating after a local smoke shop was burglarized early Wednesday morning, KLKN Lincoln reported. Officers from the Lincoln Police Department responded to an alarm call at Cloud 9 Smoke Shop off of 48th Street and Old Cheney Road shortly after 1 a.m.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Suspect assaults man with knife, bat after argument

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities arrested a man who allegedly assaulted another man with a knife and baseball bat during an argument Wednesday, 10/11Now reported. According to the Lincoln Police Department, 39-year-old Jessie Luginbill got involved in an argument over a car between two individuals he knew.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Father and son assault officers during Monday arrest

(Mika Baumeister/Unsplash) (LINCOLN, Neb.) Federal immigration officers were allegedly assaulted by a father and son while serving a warrant Monday, 10/11Now reported. According to authorities, officers were attempting to arrest 23-year-old Balmore Hernandez Castro near 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway when he bit, punched and kicked them.

Comments / 3

Community Policy