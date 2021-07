Perez (7-6) lost Sunday's 9-1 game to the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in four innings. Perez's first mistake of the game came on a Gleyber Torres solo shot in the second and he allowed a single run in both the third and fifth innings on two hits allowed. He's averaging just over 4.1 innings pitched in 20 starts this season and is yet to reach 100 pitches in any game, though Perez has now allowed three runs or less in six straight starts.