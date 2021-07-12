What Black Widow's $60 Million Disney+ Haul Actually Means

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Scarlett Johansson Thursday filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Walt Disney Co. claiming the company cost her $50 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, Johansson said her contract was breached when Disney released Marvel’s “Black Widow” on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time the film was in theaters. She said her contract guaranteed an exclusive release in theaters and her salary was based on the film’s performance at the box office. During its opening weekend, “Black Widow” grossed $80 million at the domestic box office, $78 million overseas and $60 million from $30 at-home purchases on Disney+, WSJ said. Disney responded to the lawsuit in a statement saying in part, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”