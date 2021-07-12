What Black Widow's $60 Million Disney+ Haul Actually Means
Over the weekend, Disney did something pretty unprecedented: It sent out an email to reporters about its box office totals. Why? Well, that was also unprecedented: Its latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow, had brought in more than $60 million in video-on-demand sales on Disney+. That was in addition to the $80 million the film made domestically, and the $78 million it raked in from international markets. Black Widow, it seems, was a success—one of the first using the hybrid theatrical–streaming release model, and the biggest since Covid-19 restrictions shut down most theaters in 2020.www.wired.com
