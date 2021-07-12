Cancel
What Black Widow's $60 Million Disney+ Haul Actually Means

By Angela Watercutte
Wired
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Disney did something pretty unprecedented: It sent out an email to reporters about its box office totals. Why? Well, that was also unprecedented: Its latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow, had brought in more than $60 million in video-on-demand sales on Disney+. That was in addition to the $80 million the film made domestically, and the $78 million it raked in from international markets. Black Widow, it seems, was a success—one of the first using the hybrid theatrical–streaming release model, and the biggest since Covid-19 restrictions shut down most theaters in 2020.

www.wired.com

Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.To sign up to our free newsletters click here It...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dwayne Johnson reportedly thinks Ryan Reynolds is the best actor he's ever worked with after starring in the Netflix action-comedy Red Notice

It's been 20 years since Dwayne Johnson first made his transition to acting after his WWE stardom, with the actor apparently revealing who is the best actor he worked with. Johnson, 48, stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy Red Notice, with We Got This Covered reporting Johnson is a 'huge fan' of Reynolds and he thinks Reynolds is the best actor he's worked with.
ComicsArs Technica

It’s a mad, mad multiverse as Marvel drops first trailer for What If…?

All our favorite MCU characters are back in animated form—plus a few more obscure players—in the first trailer for What If...?, a forthcoming series on Disney+ in which key events in the main timeline play out differently, "creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities." It's part of the MCU's Phase Four, in which this multiverse will clearly play a pivotal role.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Scarlett Johansson Files Lawsuit Against Disney For ‘Black Widow’ Release

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Scarlett Johansson Thursday filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Walt Disney Co. claiming the company cost her $50 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, Johansson said her contract was breached when Disney released Marvel’s “Black Widow” on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time the film was in theaters. She said her contract guaranteed an exclusive release in theaters and her salary was based on the film’s performance at the box office. During its opening weekend, “Black Widow” grossed $80 million at the domestic box office, $78 million overseas and $60 million from $30 at-home purchases on Disney+, WSJ said. Disney responded to the lawsuit in a statement saying in part, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming release of Black Widow: Marvel star claims she lost out on $50M because her pay was based on box office haul ONLY

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney, claiming the movie's simultaneous release as a streamer breached her contract. Johansson, 36, alleges that she lost out of more than $50million as a result of the film being released on streaming service Disney+ at the same time as its debut in theaters, according to The Wall Street Journal.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Users On The Edge Of Their Seats

We’ve seen Samuel L. Jackson battle limbless reptiles in Snakes on a Plane, watched Harrison Ford kick ass as the president in Air Force One, enjoyed Wesley Snipes foiling a sky high terrorist plot in Passenger 57, followed Kurt Russell trying to resolve an airborne hostage situation in Executive Decision and scratched our heads as Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn morphed from a crime thriller into a gonzo vampire movie halfway through.
MoviesMovieWeb

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is Required Viewing, But the Runtime Is Short

James Gunn's highly-anticipated finale of his Marvel franchise Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters in May of 2023. We don't, however, have to wait to see our heroes battles space monsters, as Marvel Studios is ringing in the holiday cheer with their The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is heading straight to Disney+ in December 2022. It's said to be required viewing to understand what's going on in Vol.3. Skeptical? Well, according to Gunn, your viewing will make all the diffference.
MoviesDecider

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Is Now Available to Rent: Where to Watch ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Shift those gears and get ready to watch the new Fast & Furious flick. F9 is now available to stream online, and we’re here to help you get cruisin’ to the right place to watch the latest installment in Vin Diesel‘s action family tree. The film was released in theaters just a few weeks ago, so this news may come as a shock — brace for impact, because you won’t want to miss this chapter in the racing franchise.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool finally enters the MCU as he joins Avengers: Endgame’s Korg in promo video

Deadpool has officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character appeared alongside Avengers: Endgame’s Korg in a promotional video.Following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Studios in 2019, fans have questioned if a crossover would take place to allow Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero to join the MCU.On Tuesday (13 July), the dream was finally realised in a promotional video for Reynolds’ new film Free Guy.In the clip, Deadpool has his own fictional YouTube channel where he posts reaction videos, and sits down to react to the new film’s trailer.He is joined on the sofa by Kronan warrior Korg, who...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Studios Confirms Release Date of MCU Series with First Official Image

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If it wasn't obvious enough, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up the future heroes of the franchise and while Marvel Studios continue to play coy about a potential Young Avengers project, all signs point to yes. One of the shows that will introduce a key member of the elite team is the standalone Hawkeye series led by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Very little is known about the series but rumor has it that the project will be faithful to Kate Bishop's origin arc.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Premium VOD Reveal Rattled Hollywood

Until now, the major studios have been loath to disclose viewership numbers for movies sent to the home simultaneously because of the pandemic. Perception is everything. A day after The Walt Disney Co. announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to $218.8 million — including $60 million from Disney+ Premier Access and $158.8 million in global box office — the company’s stock jumped 4 percent July 12 while theater stocks dipped across the board.
MoviesCollider

‘Black Widow’ Suffers MCU's Worst Box Office Decline in Second Weekend; Theater Owners Blame Disney+ Release

#BlackWidow suffers a massive weekend two drop at the boxoffice. Is #DisneyPlus to blame? #fyp. The first new Marvel movie in nearly two years, Black Widow, opened to pretty spectacular box office when it hit theaters and Disney+ last weekend – but its second weekend is an entirely different story. The MCU standalone fell 67% in its second weekend at the box office pulling in a mere $26.3 million to result in the steepest Weekend 2 decline in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. And while Disney touted $60 million in revenue from its first weekend in Disney+ Premier Access release alone – for which Disney+ subscribers paid a one-time $29.99 fee to “unlock” the movie early on the streaming service – the Mouse House was silent on how much the film made from Disney+ in its second weekend.
Moviesimdb.com

Blaming Disney+ for the ‘Black Widow’ Drop Was Not a Smart Argument

After “Black Widow” dropped a whopping 67 percent in its second weekend, the National Association of Theater Owners dropped a bomb of its own with a press release that declared the Marvel movie proved “theatrical exclusivity is the way forward” and asked, “Why did such a well-made, well-received, highly anticipated movie underperform?” In its next breath, NATO answered its own question: “It demonstrates that an exclusive theatrical release means more revenue for all stakeholders in every cycle of the movie’s life.”

