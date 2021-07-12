Cancel
Jackass star bitten by shark as dangerous stunt goes horribly wrong

By Vicki Newman
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago

Jackass star Sean McInerney was bitten by a shark when a stunt he was performing went horribly wrong.

The stuntman, who is one of the newest members of the Jackass gang, was attempting to jump over shark-infested waters on a wakeboard when he failed to make his landing.

Sean, known by the nickname Poopies, landed amongst a group of hungry sharks and ended up being bitten on the hand.

Fellow star Steve-O said Sean's tendons and arteries had to be reattached through surgery.

Despite the horror accident, Poopies is remaining light-hearted, joking: "I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaWmN_0aucaRVU00
Sean was bitten by a shark during a stunt (Image: Discovery Channel)

It happened while the Jackass gang were filming a special for Shark Week on Discovery.

Poopies had gone down a ramp and fallen into the water.

The crew immediately raced to get him out of the water, but didn't get to him before he was bitten.

They attached a tourniquet to apply pressure to his injured hand and got him medical attention as quickly as they could.

Steve-O initially downplayed the injury, but later told YouTuber SteveWillDoIt that Sean's hand had been "mangled" and that it was even worse than it looked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiYDb_0aucaRVU00
His horrible injuries (Image: Discovery Channel)

Chris Pontiuis, another star of Jackass, added: "He would be f**king dead if they didn’t dive on him as fast as they did.

"Jesus, he got wrecked by a shark! For a Shark Week episode!

"It's a reminder that yeah, like, we are pushing it pretty hard. And this could happen, of course."

He added: "It's either, like, everything's okay or this happens. And hopefully, it's always everything's okay, everything's okay. But then... you know, this time it's not okay."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcQh6_0aucaRVU00
He was wakeboarding when he attempted to land a jump over shark-infested waters (Image: Discovery Channel)

But again making light of his horror accident, Sean said: "I definitely got a degree in shark college there.

"I knew there was a chance I was going to get bit by a shark, but I didn't think it was going to happen."

Viewers of the special joked that this is exactly the kind of thing they've come to expect from the stars of Jackass.

One tweeted: "When you hang out with the jackass guys, things like getting bit by a shark should be common place."

Big fan of celebrity and TV news? Sign up to our showbiz newsletters to get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPe9L_0aucaRVU00
They were taking part in Shark Week (Image: Discovery Channel)

Not everyone was impressed though.

One wrote: "@Discovery and @discoveryplus, it’s time to retire the Jackass boys from #SharkWeek. The stunts they’ve done on Shark Week consistently show a particular lack of respect for the animals. After one of the guys was attacked this year, it’s time to stop."

Another posted: "Big fan of #SharkWeek. Hugely disappointed in Jackass Shark Week--that the show was ever filmed, that Discovery broadcast it. It's the polar opposite of respecting the ocean & marine life. Disgusting clickbait at a time when organizations are trying to advocate conservation."

