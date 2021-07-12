Jackass star bitten by shark as dangerous stunt goes horribly wrong

Jackass star Sean McInerney was bitten by a shark when a stunt he was performing went horribly wrong.

The stuntman, who is one of the newest members of the Jackass gang, was attempting to jump over shark-infested waters on a wakeboard when he failed to make his landing.

Sean, known by the nickname Poopies, landed amongst a group of hungry sharks and ended up being bitten on the hand.

Fellow star Steve-O said Sean's tendons and arteries had to be reattached through surgery.

Despite the horror accident, Poopies is remaining light-hearted, joking: "I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime."

Sean was bitten by a shark during a stunt (Image: Discovery Channel)

It happened while the Jackass gang were filming a special for Shark Week on Discovery.

Poopies had gone down a ramp and fallen into the water.

The crew immediately raced to get him out of the water, but didn't get to him before he was bitten.

They attached a tourniquet to apply pressure to his injured hand and got him medical attention as quickly as they could.

Steve-O initially downplayed the injury, but later told YouTuber SteveWillDoIt that Sean's hand had been "mangled" and that it was even worse than it looked.

His horrible injuries (Image: Discovery Channel)

Chris Pontiuis, another star of Jackass, added: "He would be f**king dead if they didn’t dive on him as fast as they did.

"Jesus, he got wrecked by a shark! For a Shark Week episode!

"It's a reminder that yeah, like, we are pushing it pretty hard. And this could happen, of course."

He added: "It's either, like, everything's okay or this happens. And hopefully, it's always everything's okay, everything's okay. But then... you know, this time it's not okay."

He was wakeboarding when he attempted to land a jump over shark-infested waters (Image: Discovery Channel)

But again making light of his horror accident, Sean said: "I definitely got a degree in shark college there.

"I knew there was a chance I was going to get bit by a shark, but I didn't think it was going to happen."

Viewers of the special joked that this is exactly the kind of thing they've come to expect from the stars of Jackass.

One tweeted: "When you hang out with the jackass guys, things like getting bit by a shark should be common place."

Big fan of celebrity and TV news? Sign up to our showbiz newsletters to get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox.

They were taking part in Shark Week (Image: Discovery Channel)

Not everyone was impressed though.

One wrote: "@Discovery and @discoveryplus, it’s time to retire the Jackass boys from #SharkWeek. The stunts they’ve done on Shark Week consistently show a particular lack of respect for the animals. After one of the guys was attacked this year, it’s time to stop."

Another posted: "Big fan of #SharkWeek. Hugely disappointed in Jackass Shark Week--that the show was ever filmed, that Discovery broadcast it. It's the polar opposite of respecting the ocean & marine life. Disgusting clickbait at a time when organizations are trying to advocate conservation."