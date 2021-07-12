Cancel
Public Safety

Two stabbed men left 'abandoned' in car outside hospital with serious knife wounds

By Steve Robson, Abigail O'Leary
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago
A cordon was briefly in place at the staff entrance at Oldham Royal in Greater Manchester, it is understood (Image: MEN Media)

Two men are critically hurt in hospital after they were driven to hospital and abandoned following a horrific double stabbing, it has been reported.

The incident is took place last night in Middleton, Rochdale, Greater Manchester, police said.

It is understood there was a police cordon around a car outside Royal Oldham Hospital this morning.

The two victims - aged 26 and 30 - were driven to the hospital with serious stab wounds and abandoned in the vehicle, it is believed.

A cordon was in place at the hospital while police examined the car for evidence, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The cordon has since been removed.

The two men remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Two men remain in a critical condition in hospital (Image: ABNM Photography)

A second scene remains in place following the 'serious' incident at around 3.15am.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

Inspector Nicola Hopkinson, of GMP's Rochdale district, said: "This is a serious incident which has resulted in two men requiring hospital treatment for their injuries.

"I would like to reassure the public that we have an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries.

A cordon was briefly in place at the staff entrance at Oldham Royal, it is understood (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"Although we are still in the early stages of our investigation, we are following all available lines of enquiry as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"If anyone has any information at all that could assist police with their enquiries, do not hesitate to get in touch.

"The smallest piece of information could be vital in helping us to piece together the exact circumstances of this attack and identify those responsible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4668, quoting incident number 516 of 12/07/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

