Paul Orndorff dead at 71 – WWE Hall of Famer Mr Wonderful passes away as Hulk Hogan and other wrestlers pay tribute

By Mollie Mansfield
Posted by 
The US Sun
 17 days ago
WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff has died aged 71 after battling dementia and head trauma.

His son confirmed that Mr Wonderful passed away in an Instagram post on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr," Travis Orndorff wrote.

He explained that his father had been battling with dementia, which he believes was caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Leading the tributes was fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan who said that he was "slammed" by the news of Orndoff's death on Monday.

ORNDORFF HAD BEEN BATTLING DEMENTIA

The condition happens when someone suffers repeated head trauma, however, it can only be diagnosed once someone has passed away.

It is not clear if an autopsy has been done yet.

SON SHARES TOUCHING PHOTO WITH DAD

FAMILY RAISING CASH FOR FUNERAL EXPENSES

Orndorff's family created a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for the icon's funeral.

On the page, Travis's wife, Amayou Smith, wrote: "Hi my name is Amayou, my husband is Travis Orndorff.

"As some of you may know we are preparing for Paul 'Mr Wonderful' Orndorff's final farewell.

"Travis wants to give everyone, including fans, the opportunity to Donate to Paul's final expenses. All donations and love gifts are appreciated."

The page has raised a total of $860 out of its $25,000 goal so far.

SON CONFIRM'ORNDORFF'S DEATH

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr," he wrote.

"He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart.

"He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."

