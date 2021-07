NH Business Review Publisher Ernesto Burden talks with JPMorgan Chase Vice President Tom Cunningham and Executive Market Director of Banking Laura Cortese about their latest Business Outlook Pulse Survey, which shows business leaders at their most optimistic in the 11 years since the survey’s inception. They also dig into industry segments where the outlook isn’t as rosy, and look at some of the big challenges businesses face, including supply chain and workforce issues. In addition, they discuss JPMorgan’s ambitious new branch opening plans in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.