‘Lucifer’ Music: Don’t Miss Each Character’s Curated Spotify Playlist, Courtesy of Netflix
Lucifer is currently on hiatus after dropping season 5B in May, giving fans a chance to ready themselves for the sixth and final season. In true Luci style, the show delivered the goods in humor, romance, family drama, and music. A side benefit of binge-watching the series is the musical path that accompanies each installment. Season 5 had its own soundtrack, and thanks to G-O-D, a karaoke episode.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0