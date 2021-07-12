The 6 Things Everyone in Los Angeles is Wearing Right Now

If you're anything like us, dresses are your go-to when you don't want to deal with the hassle of picking out a top and bottom. Been having more of those days lately? We get it; we have too, that's why we jump at any opportunity to stock up on more styles—including these six that are secretly trending on Amazon right now. The bestselling dresses are not only stylish and easy to dress up and down, but we can also wear them well into fall. It's a win-win.