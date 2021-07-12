The 6 Things Everyone in Los Angeles is Wearing Right Now
Angelenos are celebrating a return to the great outdoors, and we don't mean hiking. Instead, it's dressing intentionally with style, for café sitting in Santa Monica, window shopping on Melrose Place or meeting a friend for dinner in Hollywood. And the creative-cool way of dressing this city is known for—think South of France style, but with more obvious cleavage and flattering shorts—is worth checking out because who doesn't deserve a little retail therapy celebrating the fact that it's summer, we're alive and there's avocado toast for the taking.
