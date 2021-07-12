Cancel
Atlanta, GA

ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live on Youtube

 18 days ago

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx™, has published the interview with Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson of ADM Endeavors Inc (OTCQB:ADMQ).

