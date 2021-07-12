Corn stocks forecast higher, soybean outlook unchanged

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed as spring wheat crops are assessed across the Northern U.S. Plains, where crop scouts are finding yields far below recent year trends. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 515,200 tonnes of wheat for export, up 9% from last week and 46% more than the prior four-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The International Grains Council (IGC) has trimmed its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop by one million tonnes to 788 million, with drought driving downward revisions for the United States and Canada. * The Russian state weather forecaster has cut its estimate for the country's 2021 grain crop by 3 million tonnes to 121 million tonnes, compared to 133.5 million tonnes produced in 2020, according to the RIA news agency. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6-1/4 cents higher at $6.95 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $6.66-1/2 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat rose 12-1/4 cents to $9.16 per bushel. CORN - Up 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn inching higher, supported by stronger wheat markets, even as thunderstorms across parts of the U.S. Midwest capped gains. * CBOT's most-active corn contract climbed above its 20-day moving average overnight. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 414,100 tonnes of corn for export, including a net reduction in old-crop sales of 115,200 tonnes, according to the USDA. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.50-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained, supported by forecasts for heat and dryness moving into August, a crucial development phase for U.S. crops. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destination during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended July 22, U.S. exporters sold 233,500 tonnes of soybeans, including net reductions in old-crop soybeans of 79,300 tonnes, the USDA said. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 11 cents higher at $14.43 a bushel, while November soybeans were up 9-3/4 cents at $13.70-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Alexandra Hudson)